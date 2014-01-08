KAMPALA Jan 8 The Ugandan shilling
gained on Wednesday, boosted by scant appetite for dollars, but
traders said a drop in yields on government debt were a risk in
coming weeks.
At 1141 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,517/2,522, up from Tuesday's close of 2,520/2,525.
"Demand for dollars is very sluggish because appetite from
our corporate customers is still absent ... we're seeing the
shilling picking up gains," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market
making at Barclays Bank.
However, declining yields on government debt could put
pressure on the shilling and erase Wednesday's gains, traders
said.
"With the downward trend in yields, we're likely to see some
of the offshore investors not rolling over their debt holdings
once they mature," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.
"If that happens, dollar flows will decline and the shilling
will come under pressure."
At a Treasury bill auction on Wednesday worth 105 billion
shillings ($41.67 million), rates on the 182- and 364-day paper
dropped by more than 130 basis points. The yield on 92-day bills
edged up slightly.
At the latest Treasury bond auction, worth 130 billion
shillings on Jan. 2, yields on two- and five-year bonds fell by
more than 80 basis points.
Offshore buyers of government debt are a key source of hard
currency for Uganda, east Africa's third-largest economy.
Confidence in the shilling could wobble if the lower yields curb
the appetite for the debt, traders say.
(Editing by Larry King)