KAMPALA Jan 14 Weak corporate demand for hard
currency kept Uganda's shilling steady on Tuesday and
traders expected it to trade in a narrow range in the days
ahead.
Commercial banks quoted the currency of east Africa's
third-largest economy at 2,510/2,515 to the dollar at 1127 GMT,
unchanged from Monday's close.
"Appetite (for dollars) from corporate clients is flat which
has allowed the local unit to maintain stability," said Ahmed
Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa. "As long as corporate demand
stays out we'll continue to trade in a narrow range."
Traders have previously attributed low corporate demand to
the slow pick-up of business activity after holidays.
Kalule said the shilling was being supported by recent
central bank mop-ups of excess local currency liquidity.
But analysts said a conflict in South Sudan, an important
export market, clouded the longer term outlook.
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank, said
the shilling would likely move in a range of 2,505-2,515 in the
comings days and could face some pressure after that as
foreign-owned firms seek hard currency for dividend payments.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Pravin Char)