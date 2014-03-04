KAMPALA Mar 4 - The Ugandan shilling inched up against the dollar after the central bank held its policy lending rate and said it was willing to intervene in the markets again to curb volatility.

At 1045 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,515/2,525, slightly up from Monday's close of 2,520/2,530.

"The market has got more confidence from the governor's remarks on readiness to intervene and having enough reserves to do so," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa.

Central bank governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a press conference that the bank was prepared to sell more hard currency to stem any undue pressure on the local currency, if need arises, and that the bank had adequate reserves to do so.

He estimated those reserves at $3 billion.

The bank's monetary policy committee held its benchmark lending rate at 11.5 percent for March, unchanged since December, noting a decline in foreign aid was a source of uncertainty for the economy.

The shilling weakened last week after Denmark and Norway cut aid over the passing of a harsh anti-gay law prompting the central bank to inject dollars into the market.

Other donors like the United States have said they are reviewing relations with Kampala while the World Bank delayed the disbursement of a $90 million loan.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Fenton)