KAMPALA, March 19 The Ugandan shilling
recouped early losses on Wednesday, and traders said strong
foreign participation in a government debt sale could extend its
gains.
At 0955 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency at
2,527/2,535, off its low of 2,535/2,545 in early trading and
matching Tuesday's close of 2,528/2,538.
Commercial banks sought U.S. dollars early in the session,
before they pay dividends for the 2013 financial year to foreign
shareholders, said Housing Finance Bank trader Robert Mpuuga.
"However, there's also a shortage of shillings in the market
and the unit could only weaken so much before it eventually
rebounded," Mpuuga said.
The shilling has held its ground against the U.S. currency
so far this year. But it has needed help from the central bank,
which has consistently mopped up liquidity and last month pumped
dollars into the market, after some aid was suspended because of
new anti-gay legislation, rattling investors.
Currency traders said they were watching the results of
Wednesday's sale of Treasury bills worth a total of 165 billion
shillings.
"If the auction draws good dollar amounts, the shilling will
probably extend gains, but that will be clear after the results
come through," said a second trader at a leading commercial
bank.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough,
Larry King)