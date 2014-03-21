KAMPALA, March 21 Uganda's shilling fell
0.8 percent on Friday as local banks stocked up on dollars to
make dividend payments and the threat of further aid cuts over
new anti-gay legislation weighed on the currency.
At 1015 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,555/2,565, weaker than Thursday's close of 2,535/2,545.
"The shilling is being pinned back mainly by buying pressure
from banks that are in the process of paying dividends," said
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
Ugandan banks typically pay dividends to their foreign
shareholders in dollars.
"Overall market sentiment has also remained negative toward
the local unit since the announcement of aid cuts," Bukenya
said.
Losses were stemmed by the central bank draining shilling
liquidity from the money market with a seven-day repurchase
agreement, traders said.
"The shilling is likely to remain in bearish territory,"
said a market note from Alpha Capital Partners, a fund manager.
"While supply of foreign exchange is likely to improve on
account of end-month conversions by NGOs, (non-government
organisations) this may not be substantial enough to cause a
trend reversal."
Donors including the World Bank and United States have
withheld or diverted aid totalling almost $120 million and
traders say the market fears more cuts could follow.
Western governments have criticised Ugandan legislation that
would impose some of the toughest penalties in Africa on
homosexuals.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Richard Lough/Ruth
Pitchford)