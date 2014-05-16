KAMPALA May 16 The Ugandan shilling
weakened on Friday, pressured by demand for dollars from telecom
companies and negative market sentiment stoked by falling
government debt yield rates.
At 0913 GMT commercial banks quoted the currency of east
Africa's third-largest economy at 2,535/2,545, down from
Thursday's close of 2,530/2,540.
"There has been a lot of (dollar) demand mainly coming in
from telecom sector players," said Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at
Crane Bank.
Bulk demand for hard currency in Uganda mostly comes from
importers in the energy, manufacturing and telecom sectors and
when appetite from these players is high, the shilling often
weakens.
"However the overall market sentiment toward the shilling is
also negative because of dropping yields on government debt,"
Kamaluddin added.
Rates on the 182 and 364-day Treasury bills declined further
at an auction this week although the yield on the benchmark
91-day papers rose slightly. At the previous sale rates on all
the three papers declined.
Market players say the falling yields could depress foreign
appetite for Ugandan debt, potentially slowing hard currency
inflows.
Kamaluddin said the shilling was also likely tracking the
weakening of the Kenyan shilling against the greenback.
($1 = 2530.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Editing by Pravin Char)