KAMPALA, June 2 The Ugandan shilling was unchanged for a second trading session on Monday as market players forecast the central bank would hold its key lending rate for June steady despite a significant drop in inflation last month. At 0928 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,550/2,560, unchanged from Friday's close. "The current economic variables present a case of mixed balance of risks surrounding the inflation, exchange rate that has lately been depreciating, and the growth outlook," said Stephen Kaboyo, managing director at Alpha Capital Partners. "In my view there is little reason to think that BOU (Bank of Uganda) will change policy at this stage ahead of the budget statement for 2014/2015." Uganda's year-on-year headline inflation declined to 5.4 percent in May from April's 6.7 percent, undermined by a slow rise in food prices. Bank of Uganda is due to set its benchmark Central Bank Rate for this month on June 4. The bank has held its rate at 11.5 percent for the last five straight months. That neutral policy stance has partly helped stabilise the shilling which is only 1.2 percent down against the greenback in the year to date. "The right thing for the central bank would be to hold the rate cautiously ... inflationary risks could bubble up down the path," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Toby Chopra)