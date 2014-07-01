KAMPALA, July 1 The Ugandan shilling
weakened on Tuesday after demand for dollars on the interbank
market rose, with traders saying some foreign-owned lenders may
be preparing to pay their shareholders abroad a dividend.
At 0951 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,605/2,615, slightly down from Monday's close of 2,595/2,605.
"There has been demand in the interbank but most of it was
coming in from offshore banking players," said Ali Abbas, trader
at Crane Bank.
"Some of the foreign-owned banks could also be buying
dollars because they are preparing to pay their half-year
dividends," Abbas said.
The shilling is down 3.2 percent against the greenback in
the year to date. A market report from Bank of Africa said
market "outlook still favours" the greenback although it said
the local currency was finding support at 2,625.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)