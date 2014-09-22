BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
KAMPALA, Sept 22 The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Monday, but traders said it was seen firming slightly due to the central bank's action of mopping up excess liquidity from the market.
At 0847 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,620/2,630, little-changed from Friday's close of 2,621/2,631.
The Bank of Uganda or central bank on Monday sought to mop up excess liquidity via repurchase agreements, but it was not immediately clear how much shillings were taken out.
Draining excess liquidity makes it more expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions.
The shilling had lost ground on Friday after President Yoweri Museveni sacked his former ally and prime minister, sparking a rise in demand for the greenback as investors sought a safe haven, weakening the shilling.
"The central bank is doing a mop-up, it's possible the shilling might derive some support," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.
Traders expect the local currency - which has lost 3.8 percent against the dollar so far this year - to trade between 2,615 to 2,635 during this week.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.