By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Sept 29 The Ugandan shilling was
stable on Monday, supported by a central bank mop-up of excess
liquidity although traders said it was expected to turn bearish
in the course of the week on the back of strong importer demand.
At 0902 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,645/2,655, unchanged from Friday's close.
"The stability is because of the mop-up that the central
bank has done," said Sage Daniel Muganza, trader at Centenary
Bank.
Muganza said it was not yet clear how much shillings the
central bank had removed from the money market via a seven-day
repo.
The local currency came under huge pressure on Friday from
importers looking to stock up hard currency to pay for goods
shipments for the year-end shopping season.
Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said this seasonal
dollar demand could keep the shilling on the back foot.
"The local currency is likely to face growing pressure if
this demand is sustained," he said.
He said the shilling could recover late in the year when the
market expects Ugandans abroad to send their hard currency
remittances, while dollar demand is expected to fizzle out as
most corporates wind down the year.
The shilling is down 4.7 percent against the greenback so
far this year.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)