KAMPALA Oct 10 The Ugandan shilling
weakened on Friday due to a surge in demand for dollars by
manufacturing firms and commercial banks before the central
bank's decision on Tuesday that could see the key lending rate
cut.
At 0929 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,670/2,680, weaker than Wednesday's close of 2,653/2,663.
"I am seeing a lot of appetite from importers like
manufacturing firms who want dollars to buy raw materials," said
Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.
"But players are also pricing in their expectations of a
rate cut."
The central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) is expected to
announce its key lending rate for October and November on
Tuesday, and some traders anticipate policymakers will be
persuaded by falling inflation to cut it from 11 percent now.
Last month Uganda's year-on-year headline inflation fell for
the sixth straight time to 1.4 percent for September from 2.8
percent in August, helped by lower food price inflation.
The shilling is now 5.6 percent weaker to the dollar so far
this year. Traders expect it to cede more ground in the weeks
ahead as importers seek greenbacks to build up imported stocks
to meet demand from shoppers before the December holidays.
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank, said
some commercial banks were also covering short dollar positions.
He expected a bearish tone to continue in the run up to next
week's rate decision.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)