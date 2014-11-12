KAMPALA Nov 12 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, undermined by dollar demand by commercial banks covering short positions in anticipation of demand for the greenback from companies.

At 1127 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,730/2,740, weaker than Tuesday's close of 2,712/2,722.

"There's a lot of demand being exerted by banks," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank. "I think banks are anticipating underlying demand from corporates."

In recent days much of the dollar demand came from fuel importers, manufacturers and telecoms firms.

Okwenje said the market was short on hard currency inflows and that the shilling was likely to remain under pressure, oscillating in the 2,700-2,740 range.

Some traders say foreign-owned firms will be stocking up on hard currency in the weeks ahead as they prepare to report their 2014 annual earnings, likely weakening the shilling further.

Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa said the local currency could depreciate even more unless the central bank steps in to sell dollars.

"Indications are that the central is uninterested to come in at the current level," he said.

Traders also said the shilling is undermined by a spike in liquidity in the interbank caused by government spending. The surge in liquidity spurred the central bank or Bank of Uganda to conduct two seven-day repos on Monday and Tuesday, mopping up about 500 billion shillings ($183.15 million).

So far this year the shilling has lost 7.4 percent of its value against the dollar.

(1 US dollar = 2,730.0000 Ugandan shilling) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)