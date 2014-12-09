KAMPALA, Dec 9 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Tuesday, with traders expecting it to firm in the coming days because of falling demand for dollars by importing companies. At 0843 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,760/2,770, unchanged from Monday's close. "There's potential for more gains on the back of dwindling corporate demand," said David Bagambe, a trader at Diamond Trust Bank. He said that business activity was starting to slow at most companies ahead of the festive season. Traders said the market is also receiving healthy inflows from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) doing conversions to pay December salaries and meet other outstanding operational expenses for the year. The local currency is 8.7 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 2,755.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Goodman)