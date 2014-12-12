KAMPALA, Dec 12 The Ugandan shilling
inched down on Friday due to demand for dollars from companies
in the energy sector, and traders said it had a stable outlook
after the central bank held its key lending rate.
At 1203 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,765/2,775, compared with Thursday's close of 2,760/2,770.
"The market has seen significant demand from energy sector
firms," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays
Bank.
The shilling is down 8.8 percent this year.
A trader from a leading commercial bank said it should trade
on a stable footing in the medium term after the central bank
kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged on Friday.
"This neutral stance will yield some reassurance for the
market ... We should see some stability going forward," the
trader said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Pravin Char)