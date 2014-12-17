(Adds details, comments.)
By Elias Biryabarema
NAIROBI Dec 17 Uganda's central bank on
Wednesday sold dollars to relieve pressure on the shilling
created by demand for the U.S. currency, although traders said
the outlook was still bearish.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,770/2,780 at 0827
GMT, the same as Tuesday's close, as it recovered from an early
morning low of 2,785/2,795 that triggered Bank of Uganda's
intervention.
The central bank announced its intervention on Thomson
Reuters terminals but did not disclose how much hard currency it
was pumping into the market.
"Pressure was coming from a continuation of the strong
demand from commercial banks that started yesterday," said
Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. "There's
also still strong corporate demand out there, which will keep
the shilling's tone bearish."
Some market players have said the shilling, down 9 percent
against the dollar this year, was likely to weaken past the key
psychological level of 2,800 before markets break for Christmas.
Although the shilling largely traded on a stable footing in
the first half of 2014, it has come under escalating pressure in
recent months as demand from importers soars.
The global strength of the dollar has helped sap market
confidence in the shilling.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith
Honan, Larry King)