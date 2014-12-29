KAMPALA Dec 29 The Ugandan shilling was
slightly weaker on Monday, undermined by dollar demand from the
manufacturing sector but was expected to get support from
central bank mopping up excess liquidity.
At 0751 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
2,758/2,768, weaker than last Wednesday's close of 2,755/2,765.
"There's some limited dollar demand from players in the
manufacturing sector," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market
making at Barclays Bank.
The shilling is 8.6 percent weaker against the greenback so
far this year.
Bukenya said the central bank or Bank of Uganda (BoU) mopped
up an undisclosed amount of excess shillings in the market via a
seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) on Wednesday which could
limit the shilling's fall. Liquidity mop-ups support the local
currency by making it expensive to hold on to dollar positions.
Reluctant to intervene directly to sell greenbacks, BoU has
frequently used repos to try to slow down the local currency's
decline against the dollar, which worsened in the second half of
2014 as importer demand for dollars increased.
Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank said traders were
also wary of taking on long hard currency positions amidst a
sluggish business environment.
"Players don't want huge exposure at the moment...I would
think the pressure we're seeing now will be limited," he said,
referring to the local currency's weakness.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)