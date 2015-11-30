* Borrowing approved by cabinet, but pending parliament's approval

* Finmin says loan would act as stability mechanism (Adds comments from finance minister)

KAMPALA Nov 30 Uganda plans to borrow $200 million from the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank, known as PTA Bank, to support the shilling currency, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija said on Monday.

Uganda's central bank has sold dollars on numerous occasions this year to prop up the local currency, which is down about 17 percent against the dollar in 2015.

"We're borrowing $200 million from the PTA Bank to support the shilling," Kasaija told Reuters. "Discussions are concluded and cabinet approved last week. We're now waiting for parliament to approve."

Analysts say shilling has been under pressure from the global strength of the dollar and an expected government spending splurge ahead of February's presidential elections.

Kasaija said the PTA Bank loan would act as a stability mechanism to ease up pressure on the shilling.

"If, for instance, a government department wants to import some goods, we'll simply use that money to pay directly to the supplier rather than going to the local market to buy dollars and put pressure on the shilling," he said.

"It's another tactic to ensure that the shilling stabilises."

