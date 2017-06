KAMPALA Dec 23 The Bank of Uganda intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday by selling hard currency, halting an earlier slide in the local currency against the dollar.

The Ugandan shilling rallied to an eight-month high of 2,350 against the dollar on Tuesday, but then fell in the next three sessions and slumped to a low of 2,475.5 on Friday before the central bank stepped in.

At 0850 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,442/52. (Editing by David Clarke)