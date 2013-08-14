KAMPALA Aug 14 Rising government borrowing
against projected oil revenues is inflating Uganda's debt and
worsening poverty in east Africa's third biggest economy,
legislators said on Wednesday.
Uganda is borrowing against its crude oil reserves, mostly
from China, even before it starts production, legislators and
economists say. China could be using its generous loan packages
to gain substantial leverage in the country.
The Asian giant has lately emerged as a major source of
cheap credit for Uganda, funnelling huge amounts of loans into
highways, hydro power dams to fibre optic cables. While the
terms of the loans are not known in detail, concessional loans
usually carry relatively lower interest rates.
Uganda borrowed $105 million between March 2012 and March
2013 compared with $840 million borrowed in the year ago period,
bringing total external indebtedness to $5.8 billion, according
to a ministry of finance report seen by Reuters.
However, the figure doesn't include an additional $1 billion
in recent borrowing from China to finance two hydro power dams
on River Nile that are meant to sharply improve power supply.
Semujju Ibrahim Nganda, a legislator who heads the House's
committee that scrutinizes all government loans, told Reuters
that financing for all infrastructure project was borrowed.
"They're on rampage borrowing because they have oil but
that's squandering the resource already and fuelling the cycle
of poverty ... paying back these loans will be a nightmare," he
said on Wednesday.
In July Uganda said it wanted China to take up and finance
all major infrastructure projects in the country and that it
would pay later with oil money.
"This is already an oil curse unfolding," said Godbar
Tumushabe, executive director at Advocates Coalition for
Development (Acode), a Kampala based think tank, referring to
oil-producing nations that are still stuck in a poverty cycle.
Jim Mugunga, the finance ministry spokesman said the
country's debt was still manageable.
"We don't borrow for consumption, but for core strategic
areas of the economy like infrastructure and secondly our debt
is very manageable," Mugunga told Reuters.
"We borrow mostly from the World Bank which has strict
guidelines on responsible borrowing so they wouldn't be giving
us money if they were concerned about our ability to pay back or
there was a crisis."
According to the finance ministry report, the World Bank
remains Uganda's biggest external creditor but its share of
Uganda's debt is declining against the "emergence of economic
powers such as China."
Uganda discovered an estimated 3.5 billion barrels of crude
oil in the Albertine rift basin in 2006 and commercial
production is now expected to commence in 2016 after repeated
delays.
