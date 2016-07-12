By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, July 12 Uganda has completed an
interest rate swap deal with local units of banking giants
Standard Bank and Standard Chartered on credit worth $646
million, part of a larger loan from China to finance a
hydropower plant on the River Nile.
In 2014, Uganda secured a loan totalling $1.44 billion from
China via its Exim Bank to help finance the 600 megawatt (MW)
Karuma hydropower plant being developed on the Nile.
According to Uganda's finance ministry, a portion of that
loan amounting to $645 million carried a varying, LIBOR-linked
commercial interest rate.
The remainder was concessional with a rate fixed at 2
percent.
The finance ministry said in a statement late on Monday
Uganda had concluded the interest rate swap on the commercial
portion of the loan with Stanbic Bank, a unit of South Africa's
Standard Bank and the Ugandan unit Standard Chartered
Bank.
The rate on the $645 million portion of the Chinese loan has
now been fixed at 6.08 percent and will be paid over a 15-year
period.
The interest rate swap was "to ensure certainty and hedge
against future rate fluctuations", the ministry said.
Stephen Kaboyo, managing director of Alpha Capital Partners,
a funds manager, said in a note the deal would help Uganda lower
its debt service costs on the Karuma project.
A ministry of finance source told Reuters the government
reckoned there was a higher likelihood of the U.S. Federal
Reserve raising its benchmark rate in the near future and
potentially increasing Uganda's interest rate payments on the
loan.
"The size and scale of the transaction is unprecedented in
Uganda's context ... 6.08 percent fixed rate is the best pricing
any entity can get in the current market environment," Kaboyo
said.
