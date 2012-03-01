March 1 An assistant to an American
television producer who died after taking contaminated cocaine
in Uganda pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug possession, paid a
fine and was freed, her lawyers said.
Kathryne Fuller, 29, was charged with possession of cocaine
after taking drugs with producer Jeff Rice, who was found dead
in a Kampala hotel on Feb. 18.
An official toxicology report confirmed the drug was in
Rice's blood, dispelling initial suspicions that the
father-of-two known for his work on the U.S. show "The Amazing
Race" had been poisoned by attackers.
"She was given the option of a fine of 1 million shillings
($420) or six months' imprisonment," Paul Rutisya, Fuller's
lawyer, told Reuters. "We (paid) the fine."
The South African woman was found unconscious in a hotel
room at the same time that Rice's body was discovered.
"I took cocaine and I passed out. I can't remember what
happened after that. I woke up in the hospital," Fuller said.
Fuller has been released by Ugandan authorities to go home
to South Africa and seek medical treatment. She has been
paralysed down her right side since taking the drug and was
brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair.
"I feel much better knowing that I'm free to go," she said.
"I have to go to South Africa for them to figure out what is
wrong, for them to do an MRI (scan) to figure out what exactly
is not working and why it's not working."
Fuller's lawyers had said she was being held unlawfully in
Uganda since she had not been charged with a crime within the
legal time limit.
Her father, Stewart Fuller, said he was happy to be taking
his daughter home. "I think the fine was reasonable (and) I
think she will remember this for a very long time," he said.
Police have a 23-year-old Ugandan man in their custody whom
they accuse of supplying the two with cocaine.
Moses Kalanzi was charged on Thursday with manslaughter and
a negligent act causing death, as well as two drug-related
offences. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
