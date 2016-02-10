KAMPALA Feb 10 Uganda's central bank has cut
its 2015/2016 (Jul-Jun) economic growth projection for the
second time, with output seen further curbed by weak export
markets and a tight policy environment, the bank's governor said
on Wednesday.
Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told Reuters growth in
2015/16 would now be 5 percent, down from the 5.4 percent
forecast in August.
He attributed the trimming of growth forecast to "the
difficulties in the external economic environment and especially
in export markets," and the need to tighten monetary and fiscal
policy to curb inflationary pressures.
Uganda mostly exports commodities like coffee, cotton, tea,
tobacco and fish but officials have been worrying the global
decline in commodity prices and the turbulence in the Chinese
economy could drive down the country's export earnings.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said the bank expected the growth rate to
rebound in 2016/17 to 5.5 percent, fuelled by strong domestic
demand.
The August forecast was also lower from the original
projection of 5.8 percent and the governor had also cited the
impact of last year's aggressive monetary policy tightening.
During the year, authorities raised the benchmark central
bank rate (CBR) by a total of 600 basis points to 17 percent,
aiming to stem inflationary pressures driven by a weak local
currency.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said the central bank believed last
year's tightening was sufficient to keep core inflation
contained but that it would hike interest rates if signs of a
price surge re-occured.
In December BoU said it expected core inflation, the bank's
key target, to peak at 10 percent in the third quarter of 2016
before decelerating back to their target of 5 percent.
A CBR hike would occur, he said, only if "our updated
forecast of inflation indicates that it will rise above the
current forecasted levels ... or if higher inflation will
persist for longer."
The central bank's next monetary policy committee meeting is
due on February 15.
The governor projected Uganda's current account deficit,
which economic analysts said was partly behind last year's sharp
shilling depreciation, would slow to just under $2 billion in
2015/16, from $2.3 billion the previous year.
"We are projecting a small narrowing of the trade deficit...
because real exchange rate depreciation has curbed import
growth," he said.
The value of Uganda's oil imports, too, had fallen on the
back of a drop in crude prices, he said, and that would further
help in cutting the trade deficit.
But import growth is likely to "recover strongly" and widen
the deficit to $2.7 billion in 2016/17.
Finance ministry officials expect Uganda's import bill to
balloon in the coming years due to the construction of various
infrastructure projects, including two large hydro power dams
and a crude refinery.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Andrew Heavens)