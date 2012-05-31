KAMPALA May 31 The Ugandan economy is expected
to grow 3.2 percent in the fiscal year that ends on June 30,
down from 6.7 percent expansion in the previous 12 months, the
Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
The statistics office said it expected the industrial sector
to post just 1.1 percent growth after 7.9 percent the previous
year and expansion in the services sector to slow to 3.1 percent
from 8.4 percent.
It said, however, agricultural output was seen growing by
3.0 percent after 0.7 percent growth in the fiscal year that
ended on June 30, 2011.
