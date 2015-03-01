(For other news from Reuters Africa Investment Summit, click here))
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, March 1 Uganda's economic growth is set
to accelerate to 5.3 percent in fiscal 2014/15, driven by
infrastructure investment aimed at maximizing benefits from an
expected oil boom, outgoing finance minister Maria Kiwanuka
said.
She was speaking to Reuters before she was moved in a
cabinet reshuffle on Sunday to become presidential advisor on
finance.
Her forecast was the government's first growth estimate for
the fiscal year ending in June, after Uganda rebased its gross
domestic product in November.
In 2013/14, the economy grew 4.5 percent and Kiwanuka said
she expected growth to reach 6 percent annually in the coming
years.
"We have an ambitious public infrastructure investment
programme covering power, roads. Manufacturing and construction
have also picked up again after the effects of the global
economic crisis," Kiwanuka told Reuters on Friday for the
Reuters Africa Investment Summit.
East Africa's third-biggest economy is due to begin oil
production in 2018 and Kiwanuka said she expected oil prices
would recover and so would not affect long-term investment in
the sector.
"It has happened before, the prices will go back. I don't
see this short-term price movement impacting the long-term
investments," she said.
Her views differed from those of central bank Governor
Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, who said last week that low crude
prices were likely to slow down investment in Uganda's petroleum
sector.
President Yoweri Museveni named Matia Kasaija to replace
Kiwanuka as finance minister on Sunday, in a cabinet reshuffle
seen as rewarding close allies before a presidential election
early next year.
Kiwanuka said investor worries about the possibility of a
surge in public spending ahead of the election were unwarranted,
though they have already pushed up yields on government debt.
"There will always be investment concerns around about the
time of any elections in Africa," she said. "The government of
Uganda has had a very conservative fiscal record ... We'll
remain within spending thresholds."
She also said that as Uganda was still an oil importer, low
crude prices were likely to improve the country's current
account position in the medium term.
According to the latest central bank data, Uganda's current
account deficit widened to $808 million in August-October last
year, from $488 million for the three months through July.
Museveni, already one of Africa's longest serving leaders,
is widely expected to seek re-election in 2016. Shortly after
the last election in 2011, Uganda saw inflation hit an 18-year
high above 30 percent, a sharp depreciation of the shilling
and a steep rise in interest rates.
Government geologists estimate the country's crude reserves,
along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, at 6.5
billion barrels.
Uganda is at various stages of implementing several
multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects, including two
hydro power dams, a refinery, express highways and a railway
line.
