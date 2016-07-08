MOROTO, Uganda, July 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Jackie
Lomilo's father did not believe in educating his daughters past
primary school, not when he could marry them off for dowries
that might make life easier in Uganda's Karamoja region - once
synonymous with cattle rustling and clan violence.
Most girls from the Karamojong ethnic group, whose members
are predominantly nomadic livestock farmers and cattle herders,
are pressured by their parents to drop out of school and get
married once they reach puberty.
"Even if you're interested in school, you cannot continue
when you don't have money to pay the tuition fees or buy books
and uniform," said 24-year-old Lomilo, wearing a necklace,
waistband and earrings made out of coloured beads that are
typical of her ethnic group.
Although primary and lower level secondary education is free
across Uganda, enrolment and completion rates in the
northeastern Karamoja region remain far lower than the rest of
the east African country.
Of the more than 23,000 girls aged between six and 12 who
were registered with Karamoja's Moroto district, less than a
quarter were in school as of July 2015, according to data from
the district's education office.
And only 13 percent of girls completed primary education.
"The rest were either at home being prepared for marriage,
or had already been married off," said William Isura, Moroto
District Education Officer.
CULTURAL BELIEFS
Local officials blame widespread poverty in Karamoja for
fuelling the high rate of forced or early marriage in the
underdeveloped, remote region bordering Kenya and South Sudan.
In this closed, conservative society, it is the men who
usually make the decisions. Yet few are educated beyond
secondary school and see little benefit in encouraging their
children to exceed what they have experienced themselves.
An added problem is the common belief that the more a girl
is educated, the less her bride price is worth because learning
is considered to be less attractive in a wife than the ability
to carry water or cut down trees for firewood.
"Most parents here do not appreciate the long term benefits
of giving education to their children, especially the girls,"
Isura told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Not only do girls struggle with their parents' resistance to
schooling, but menstruation can cause many to give up on
education altogether, he said.
"Some do not have access to sanitary pads, school books or
uniform. At home they're forced to become breadwinners and serve
as sources of labour as the men spend the whole day grazing
cows," Isura said.
The problem has prompted the district to run campaigns at
the start of every school term to encourage enrolment,
especially of girls, in school, Isura said.
NOMADIC LIFESTYLE
But results have been mixed, said Beatrice Nalem, head
teacher at Kasimeri Primary School, who attributed a lack of
progress on the nomadic lifestyle of the Karamojong.
"When the weather changes, the families also move to look
for water and pasture for their animals," she said. "The next
time they return, the girls are already pregnant and the boys
have dropped out altogether."
Girls unable to return to formal education are offered
vocational training courses in carpentry, baking, tailoring,
animal husbandry and agriculture, local officials said.
"Karamoja lags behind in most development indicators," said
Kul Chandra, coordinator of the Institute for International
Cooperation and Development, promoting education in the region.
"The skills we give the youth is one way they can make a
living for themselves without going to look for formal
employment," Chandra said.
For Lomilo, a course in animal husbandry proved to be a
lifeline.
After completing her training, the mother of one was hired
to help Moroto District council with a mass vaccination exercise
for dogs, goats and cows.
She earned 1.56 million shillings ($460) - enough to buy a
piece of land and pay school fees for her sisters.
"I'm hoping for another opportunity to do this job again. I
will use the money to start up my own business," Lomilo said.
($1 = 3,385.0000 Ugandan shillings)
