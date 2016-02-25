KAMPALA Feb 25 A European Union mission urged
Uganda on Thursday to release detailed results from last week's
presidential election, which extended President Yoweri
Museveni's 30-year rule but which the opposition has called
fraudulent.
Uganda's Electoral Commission declared Museveni, 71 and in
power since 1986, the winner of the Feb. 18 vote with about 60
percent of the vote.
The EU's Election Observation Mission statement was released
soon after an aide to Kizza Besigye, the main challenger, said
Besigye had been arrested for the sixth time in about a week.
Besigye, who challenged Museveni in three previous
elections, was also blocked from leaving his house on Wednesday,
when local elections were held across Uganda. Human rights
groups say they have been blocked from meeting with him.
The EU mission "encourages the Electoral Commission to
publish without delay the detailed results from each polling
station" so that voters and the candidates can "comprehensively
evaluate the election results," it said in a statement.
"The electoral process is completed only when all candidates
have rightfully exercised the relevant legal avenues without
fear, intimidation or other undue restrictions," Eduard Kukan,
the chief observer, said in a statement.
Candidates have 10 days after a winner is declared to
contest an election's outcome. A spokeswoman for Besigye said
his party has yet to decide whether it will formally dispute the
results, but said Besigye's detentions are creating an obstacle
to its activities.
"The arrest of our candidate ... has eaten some of the time
we have to lodge a petition," said Ingrid Turinawe.
A second party official said that police had arrested 21
party officials since Tuesday in various of the country.
Police prevented Besigye from travelling to vote in local
council elections because they suspected he wanted to "link up
with his supporters to engage in illegal protests", police
spokesman Patrick Onyango said.
The other party officials were arrested because they were
mobilising people to travel to Kampala and "cause violence in
the city", Onyango told Reuters.
Critics say Museveni, who has been lauded for restoring
economic and political stability to Uganda after years of
turmoil, hopes to stay in power for life.
