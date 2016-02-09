* Rights network says intimidation on the rise
* Government denies targeting journalists
* Museveni faces two rivals in bid to extend 30-year rule
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Feb 9 Authorities in Uganda have
stepped up harassment and intimidation of independent
journalists in the run-up to this month's election as President
Yoweri Museveni seeks to extend his 30-year rule, a press
freedom campaigner said on Tuesday.
Robert Ssempala, national coordinator for Human Rights
Network for Journalists-Uganda, (HRNJ-U), told Reuters the
government was applying special pressure on journalists in rural
areas on which Museveni, 71, depends for much of his support.
Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving rulers, is running
against veteran opposition figure Kizza Besigye and former prime
minister Amama Mbabazi on Feb. 18 in what analysts say could be
his toughest challenge.
His critics have long accused him of employing tactics
including vote-rigging, tight control of the press and violence
by the security agencies to secure electoral victories. The
government denies these charges.
"I see an escalation of attacks and intimidation, harassment
of ... free, independent and critical media. It's about
political survival," Ssempala said in an interview.
On Saturday police in the northeast of the country detained
the BBC's Uganda correspondent Catherine Byaruhanga, together
with a cameraman and an interpreter, after they were found
reporting on a decaying government hospital.
The hospital had come under the national spotlight after a
visit by Besigye in December helped expose its crumbling state.
The BBC team was threatened with spending a night in jail
unless they agreed to delete their footage. They refused and
were released after four hours at a police station without any
charges or recording a statement, Byaruhanga said.
The government rebuffed the charge that it was targeting
journalists.
"These are mostly isolated incidents of some policemen.
They do not reflect government intention or motive," deputy
government spokesman Shaban Bantariza said. He added that the
perpetrators of some attacks on media personnel had been
punished.
GOVERNMENT PRESSURE
Ssempala said HRNJ-U, which has 12 monitors in different
parts of the country, had documented incidents of radio
journalists being sacked or given warnings in apparent
retribution for hosting opposition figures.
Others came under various forms of pressure from government
officials, including threatening calls, Ssempala said.
In July last year, three journalists were sacked at a radio
station owned by a ruling party lawmaker shortly after hosting
Besigye in a talkshow.
Last month, a popular radio station in southwestern Uganda
was shut down by a state regulator days after it hosted Mbabazi.
"Up-country media has fallen victim more than the urban
media houses," Ssempala said. "The president's political
lifeline is entirely based on the rural poor population ... so
it's about ring-fencing some people from being accessed by the
opposition."
Since the early 1990s, when the government relaxed media
ownership regulations, the industry has seen an explosion of
private broadcasters and newspapers.
Officials initially allowed them to operate with a
relatively free hand but analysts say the government has grown
increasingly intolerant of critical media, including foreign
journalists.
"I see the situation getting worse ... with a lot more
physical attacks in the coming days," Ssempala said.
In a report entitled "Keep the People Uninformed:
Pre-Election Threats to Free Expression and Association in
Uganda", U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said last month that both
journalists and activists were being intimidated in the run-up
to the vote.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark Trevelyan)