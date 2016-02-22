NAIROBI Feb 22 Ugandan opposition candidate
Kizza Besigye was detained by police as a "preventative"
security measure on Monday, police said, two days after he
failed to beat long-serving President Yoweri Museveni in an
election that observers say was flawed.
"Today, (Besigye) had mobilised a group of youth to storm
the electoral commission. We had information that they had
planned to cause violence in the city," said police spokesman
Patrick Onyango.
