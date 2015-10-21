KAMPALA Oct 21 Uganda will raise consumer electricity prices by 17 percent this quarter due to the sharp weakening of the local currency, the energy regulator said.

The East African nation pegs electricity prices to movements in the exchange rate, inflation and fuel prices, and carries out quarterly reviews. The shilling has weakened 23 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, mainly due to a firmer U.S. currency and investor worries over Uganda's growing trade deficit.

The average consumer tariff for the fourth quarter, the regulator said, would be 507 shillings ($0.1406) per kilowatt hour, up from 432.2 shillings last quarter.

"The depreciation of the Uganda shilling... has a major impact on electricity supply industry costs," the state-run Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Higher tariffs are likely to drive up inflation. Annual inflation jumped to 7.2 percent in September, the highest rate since March last year, from 4.8 percent in August.

The central bank said on Tuesday the shilling's depreciation over the last 12 months was yet to feed through completely to consumer prices and would continue to put upward pressure on inflation. ($1 = 3,605.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)