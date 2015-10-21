KAMPALA Oct 21 Uganda will raise consumer
electricity prices by 17 percent this quarter due to the sharp
weakening of the local currency, the energy regulator said.
The East African nation pegs electricity prices to movements
in the exchange rate, inflation and fuel prices, and carries out
quarterly reviews. The shilling has weakened 23 percent against
the dollar since the start of the year, mainly due to a firmer
U.S. currency and investor worries over Uganda's growing trade
deficit.
The average consumer tariff for the fourth quarter, the
regulator said, would be 507 shillings ($0.1406) per kilowatt
hour, up from 432.2 shillings last quarter.
"The depreciation of the Uganda shilling... has a major
impact on electricity supply industry costs," the state-run
Uganda Electricity Regulatory Authority said in a statement late
on Tuesday.
Higher tariffs are likely to drive up inflation. Annual
inflation jumped to 7.2 percent in September, the highest rate
since March last year, from 4.8 percent in August.
The central bank said on Tuesday the shilling's depreciation
over the last 12 months was yet to feed through completely to
consumer prices and would continue to put upward pressure on
inflation.
($1 = 3,605.0000 Ugandan shillings)
