KAMPALA Oct 22 Total has resumed
exploring for oil and gas in Uganda's lake Albert region, the
French oil major said on Tuesday, more than a month after the
discovery of unexploded ordinance led it to suspend operations.
Personnel from the Uganda People's Defence Forces personnel
have assessed much of Total's Block 1 and determined it to be
safe, allowing the company to restart exploration, it said.
Block 1 is located in northern Uganda where the military
fought the Joseph Kony-led Lord's Resistance Army insurgency for
nearly 20 years before ejecting the rebels from the region.
"UPDF has declared 80 percent of the northern area of Block
1 safe," Ahlem Friga-Noy, spokeswoman for Total's Ugandan unit,
said.
"Therefore, 3D seismic activities have immediately resumed
in this area, leading to a partial lifting of the force
majeure."
She said risk assessment was continuing in the remaining
part of the block and that exploration activity would also
resume after it is declared safe.
Uganda discovered commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the
Albertine rift basin along its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo in 2006, and the government estimates reserves
at 3.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
In early 2012, Total and China's CNOOC each took a
third of British explorer Tullow Oil's exploration
assets in Uganda for a total of $2.9 billion.
The Ugandan government said last month that CNOOC had won a
final production licence for the Kingfisher oil field and would
spend $2 billion over four years to develop it.
Total and Tullow are still waiting to get their production
licences.
Total declared a force majeure on Sept. 20 after finding two
unexploded devices while conducting exploration.
Kony and his group are now believed to be roaming a remote
jungle that straddles the borders of DRC, Central African
Republic and South Sudan.