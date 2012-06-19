* East Africa is new oil exploration frontier
KAMPALA, June 19 Proposed oil laws meant to
allow Uganda conduct new licensing rounds will not be passed by
parliament soon due to unexpected lengthy consultations and
insufficient knowledge of the new petroleum industry, the
lawmaker overseeing the bills told Reuters on Tuesday.
Uganda found oil along its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo in 2006 and London-listed Tullow Oil
and its partners are expected to start small scale production
later this year.
In October Uganda's parliament passed a resolution imposing
a moratorium on all new petroleum deals until new laws
regulating the sector are put in place.
In February, the government brought two bills covering both
upstream and downstream sectors to parliament, where they have
been stuck with a committee supposed to scrutinise and return
them to the House for final debate and passage within 45 days.
"When we received these laws for review we were keen on
meeting the deadline of 45 days," said Michael Werikhe, the
parliament natural resources committee's chairman.
"But we soon discovered that there were several contentious
issues on which we had to make extensive consultations yet we
also needed first to conduct workshops to educate MPs (members
of parliament) on the oil industry because it's a new sector."
One of the laws, the 2012 Petroleum (Exploration,
Development and Production) Bill, gives the oil minister
wide-ranging powers, including to conduct negotiations with oil
firms, endorse and administer petroleum agreements and arbitrate
on public complaints.
Another contentious issue is that there are insufficient
safeguards in protecting the environment.
Werikhe said they were now working on draft reports on the
two bills and expected to return them to the House in late July.
The government estimates Uganda's reserves at 2.5 billion
barrels of oil.
Tullow Oil and its partners French oil major Total
and Chinese group CNOOC <0883.HK > plan to invest $10 billion
and to start production in 2016.
Werikhe said broad consultations were needed to ensure the
laws carried robust safeguards against environmental degradation
and sufficient oversight on executive powers in managing the
sector.
"We want to come out with laws that have as broad goodwill
as possible, no one will be left out otherwise we can hurry and
then unrest starts as soon as oil begins to flow," he said.
East Africa has become a hot petroleum exploration frontier
after Kenya too struck commercial oil deposits early this year.
Extractive industries transparency watchdog, Global Witness,
has criticised the proposed laws as concentrating too much power
in the executive branch and not requiring government to disclose
crucial information.
"The minister is granted extremely extensive discretionary
powers over every major decision," George Boden, campaigner at
Global Witness, told Reuters.
"What is equally concerning is the lack of guarantee that
crucial information will be made publicly available and the lack
of provision for public oversight."
