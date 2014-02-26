* Traders say currency impact could be short-lived
* Tabloid exposes "top homos", gays hide away
* New law could rally support for veteran president
By Philippa Croome and Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Feb 26 Uganda's currency tumbled on
Wednesday on concerns that a new anti-gay law will damage
relations with Western countries alarmed at what they see as a
government-backed violation of human rights.
President Yoweri Museveni's approval of the law on Monday,
imposing jail sentences of up to life for gay sex, reflects a
gulf in social attitudes between conservative Africa and the
West, with Washington saying the law complicated its "valued
relationship" with Uganda and several European countries
withholding aid.
The shilling fell 2 percent on Wednesday before
Uganda's central bank intervened to stop the slide, after
Denmark and Norway said they would hold back on aid and others
threatened to follow.
The currency movement appeared to confirm the prediction by
Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg who said on Tuesday the law
was a "financial risk" for Uganda. U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said Washington would review its relations with Uganda.
But the financial, political and diplomatic risks could be
limited.
Traders said the currency slide was likely to be short-lived
because aid no longer granted to the government would enter the
economy through other development projects. Denmark and Norway
have suggested they would divert aid through other channels.
Politically, Museveni appears to be on safe ground, with a
law that appeals to many in Uganda, one of 37 African countries
where homosexuality is illegal.
"Ugandans and Africans in general look at the gay phenomenon
as something alien and therefore new," said Arinaitwe Rugyendo,
the editor of Red Pepper, a tabloid which splashed names and
photographs of Uganda's "top homos" on its pages this week.
INTO HIDING
"Our aim is news," he said, denying that the coverage could
jeopardise the people "exposed" as gay. "This coverage will not
endanger anyone," he said.
Activists said the law and media coverage had driven gays
into hiding.
"Many of them have switched off their phones and are trying
to keep a low profile," said gay rights campaigner Kasha
Nabagesera, whose name was on Red Pepper's list.
On the streets of the capital Kampala, an opposition
stronghold in recent elections, Red Pepper's campaign to out
homosexuals has split opinion.
"I support the paper. Just expose all the ills in society.
Thieves are exposed in newspapers, so why not gays?" said social
worker Bernard Nuwagira.
Museveni's stance - and the angry reaction from the West -
may boost popular support among young people reaching voting age
with no memory of him as a freedom fighter who brought stability
to a troubled nation.
"Picking a fight with donors over (gay) rights both
strengthens Museveni's claim to be bravely standing up to
neo-imperial pressure, and appeals to a strong current of
religious conservatism that can unite people," said Ben
Shepherd, an associate fellow at London think-tank Chatham
House.
STRATEGIC
The veteran leader, in power since 1986, has not said if he
will seek re-election in 2016, but his party, which dominates
power, passed a resolution this month urging him to run.
The law toughens existing punishments for anyone caught
having gay sex, imposing life jail terms for "aggravated
homosexuality" - including sex with a minor or a disabled
person. An early draft had proposed the death penalty.
On the diplomatic front, Museveni may have calculated that
outrage will be offset by Uganda's strategic value as it helps
battle Islamist insurgents in Somalia and contributes to other
military campaigns that have won praise from the West.
He may also be counting on future oil production which could
start in 2016 and ease his nation's dependency on aid.
Uganda showed it can weather aid cuts when donors shut off
some funds in 2012 over graft concerns. The government revised
down its growth outlook but the economy still expanded by 5.8
percent in the 2012-13 fiscal year.
This time, currency traders anticipated the aftershocks
would be short-lived.
"The fears over aid cuts aren't really running so deep,"
said David Bagambe at Diamond Trust Bank, adding that the
shilling's weakness on Wednesday was also due to importers'
demand for dollars.
"In any case, some of the aid is being diverted to civil
society organisations rather than budget support. The money will
still be flowing into the same economy."