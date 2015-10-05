KAMPALA Oct 5 Investments in infrastructure
should help raise Uganda's economic growth to about 6.5 percent
in the coming years from 5 percent in the last fiscal year, the
International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
"Growth is expected to gradually return to its potential of
about 6-6.5 percent," the IMF said. "Authorities will continue
their plans to scale up public investment ... the completion of
these projects should reduce infrastructure bottlenecks and
support growth."
In May, the IMF said Uganda's economy would expand at 5.8
percent in the current fiscal year, which ends in June 2016.
The country is developing two hydro power dams expected to
produce 780MW between them. Plans are also underway to build a
$2.5 billion, 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery to help process its
crude reserves.
A Chinese-funded highway connecting the capital, Kampala,
and the country's sole international airport, Entebbe, is also
under construction.
Potential hurdles include inflation, which has surged as the
Ugandan shilling lost about 25 percent of its value against the
dollar since January.
Year-on-year inflation rose to 7.2 percent last month from
4.8 percent in August. Core inflation, which the central bank
targets, rose to 6.7 percent from 5.5 percent in the same
period.
Accelerating inflation has created "uncertainty for
consumers and investors, and generated market uneasiness," the
IMF said. However, it said, the central bank's tight monetary
policy should help bring back core inflation to 5 percent in the
medium term.
Bank of Uganda has already raised its benchmark interest
rate by 500 basis points this year, to 16 percent, to try to
stem inflationary pressures and support the shilling.
"Monetary policy will remain vigilant of price developments
and help moderate inflation expectations," the IMF said.
The central bank's tightening was timely, the IMF said, and
would check price pressures and stabilise the local currency.
