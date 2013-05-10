(Refiles to fix dateline to KAMPALA, instead of NAIROBI)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, May 10 A general has called for an
investigation into an alleged plot against those who say Ugandan
President Yoweri Museveni is grooming his son for power,
according to a report that has opened a debate on an issue not
usually aired in public.
Suspicions have deepened that Museveni, in office since 1986
and one of Africa's longest serving leaders, is lining up his
son, Kainerugaba Muhoozi, to succeed him.
Though popularly discussed in private, the issue is not
normally publicised in the media. But the Daily Monitor
newspaper this week published a letter by General David Sejusa
that brought it into the open and drew angry official reactions.
Writing privately to the head of internal security, Sejusa
called for an investigation into what he said were "claims" of a
plot "to assassinate people who disagree with this so-called
family project of holding onto power in perpetuity".
The newspaper did not say how it had obtained the letter
that it published on Tuesday.
Sejusa, who is coordinator of intelligence services, also
referred to messages he said he had sent to the president "about
the likely consequences of what the public has dubbed the
Muhoozi issue that is becoming divisive and creating fertile
ground for causing intrigue especially in the army".
Sejusa, who comes from the same clan as Museveni, is one of
Uganda's most senior officers. He fought with the president in
his five-year guerrilla struggle that brought Museveni to power
and has long been seen as close to him.
The army said in a statement on Wednesday that Sejusa's
letter "champions the agenda of radical and anarchic political
opposition" and said those who defied army codes by making
public remarks would be "dealt with", without giving details.
Defence Minister Crispus Kiyonga told parliament on Thursday
in remarks reported on television that Museveni was "taking
appropriate measures to respond to the acts of indiscipline", an
apparent reference to Sejusa.
Sejusa could not immediately be reached for comment. One
officer close to him told Reuters the general was abroad.
Critics of Museveni, 68, say Muhoozi, a brigadier general in
charge of the army's powerful elite unit, has been rushed
through the ranks since he joined the military in 1998. In 2001,
he jumped two positions from 2nd lieutenant to major.
David Mpanga, a lawyer and analyst, said the letter raised
questions about loyalties in the ruling elite. "We need to ask
ourselves how many other members of ruling core are getting
disgruntled over these dynasty designs," he said.
Although hailed for returning the rule of law and mending a
broken economy, Museveni has faced mounting pressure and
accusations he is becoming just another African strongman.
Opposition-led protests in 2011 sparked a security crackdown
that killed at least nine people. Opponents say Museveni has
failed to curb entrenched corruption, blamed for hurting public
services and prompting donors to cut aid.
