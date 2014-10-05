KAMPALA Oct 5 A man has died in Uganda's
capital after an outbreak of Marburg, a highly infectious
hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, authorities said on Sunday,
adding that a total of 80 people who came into contact with him
were quarantined.
Marburg starts with a severe headache followed by
haemorrhaging and leads to death in 80 percent or more of cases
in about nine days. It is from the same family of viruses as
Ebola, which has killed thousands in West Africa in recent
months.
There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the Marburg
virus, which is transmitted through bodily fluids such as saliva
and blood or by handling infected wild animals such as monkeys.
The health ministry said in a statement that the 30-year old
radiographer died on Sept. 28 while working at a hospital in
Kampala. He had started feeling unwell about 10 days earlier,
and his condition kept deteriorating. He complained of headache,
abdominal pain, vomiting blood and diarrhoea.
Samples were taken and tested at the Uganda Virus Research
Institute, and results confirmed the man had the Marburg virus.
Doctors said his brother, one of the people he came into
contact with, has developed similar symptoms and has been
quarantined in a group of 80 others, 60 of whom are health
workers.
Those quarantined came into contact with the victim either
in Kampala or his burial place in Kasese, a district in western
Uganda bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Marburg has a shorter incubation period of 14 days, compared
with Ebola's 21.
The current outbreak of Ebola, the deadliest on record so
far, has killed more than 3,400 people in four West African
countries.
Uganda has been hit by several outbreaks of Marburg and
Ebola in the past, but it has contained the outbreaks quickly,
limiting fatalities.
Its worst occurrence of hemorrhagic fever occurred in 2000,
when 425 people contracted Ebola and more than half of them
died.
