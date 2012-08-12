* Helicopters go missing in Kenyan airspace
* Ugandan military says search going on
KAMPALA Aug 12 A number of Ugandan military
helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on Sunday on their
way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces
battling al Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said.
The military said a team of helicopters had left a base in
the Ugandan city of Entebbe but that only one had landed in the
Kenyan town of Wajir, where they were scheduled to refuel before
flying on to Somalia.
The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) did not say how
many helicopters were missing or how many people were on board.
"The search is going on, we don't know what exactly happened
but we are investigating it and we will let you know when I get
adequate information," UPDF spokesman Felix Kulayigye told
Reuters.
Ugandan troops form the backbone of the African Union
peacekeeping force (AMISOM) in Somalia. The air force said on
Aug.7 that it was deploying transport and combat helicopters to
Somalia to beef up the force.
Al Shabaab struck the Ugandan capital Kampala in mid-2010
when suicide bombers from the al Qaeda-linked group killed more
than 70 people who were watching soccer on television, in
revenge for the presence of Ugandan troops in Somalia.
The rebels meted out similar treatment to Kenya, launching a
series of grenade attacks that have killed several people, in
retaliation for Nairobi sending its troops across the border
last October in pursuit of al Shabaab.
The African Union force, which also includes Kenyan and
Burundian troops, is planning an onslaught on Somalia's second
biggest city Kismayu, which is a hub for the Islamist militants,
before Aug. 20.
Weakened by internal divisions and financial constraints,
the rebels have surrendered territory in the capital Mogadishu
and central and southern Somalia where they are also battling
Ethiopian forces.
A U.S.-backed plan calls for Somalia to establish a
legitimate government accepted by fractious clans and for a new
parliament and constituent assembly to replace institutions
plagued by corruption and infighting.
The National Constituent Assembly, sitting in Mogadishu
early this month, approved a provisional constitution to replace
an 8-year-old Transitional Federal Charter and lead to the end
of the transition process on Aug. 20, when the mandate of the
U.N.-backed government expires.