KAMPALA, April 30 Uganda's headline inflation rate slowed to 20.3 percent in April from a revised 21.1 percent in March, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. Following is a breakdown of the consumer price data: CATEGORY WEIGHT PCT CHANGE VS PCT CHANGE VS MAR 2012 APRIL 2011 Food 27.2 5.5 15.1 Beverages & Tobacco 4.7 0.5 23.3 Clothing & Footwear 4.4 -0.6 34.8 Rent, Fuel & Utilities 14.8 1.1 30.8 Household & Personal 4.5 0.4 22.2 Transport & Communication 12.8 0.7 20.9 Education 14.7 -0.1 14.7 Health, Entertainment 16.8 1.3 19.4 All Items 100.0 2.2 20.3 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke)