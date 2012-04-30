KAMPALA, April 30 Uganda's headline inflation
rate slowed to 20.3 percent in April from a revised
21.1 percent in March, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on
Monday.
Following is a breakdown of the consumer price data:
CATEGORY WEIGHT PCT CHANGE VS PCT CHANGE VS
MAR 2012 APRIL 2011
Food 27.2 5.5 15.1
Beverages & Tobacco 4.7 0.5 23.3
Clothing & Footwear 4.4 -0.6 34.8
Rent, Fuel & Utilities 14.8 1.1 30.8
Household & Personal 4.5 0.4 22.2
Transport & Communication 12.8 0.7 20.9
Education 14.7 -0.1 14.7
Health, Entertainment 16.8 1.3 19.4
All Items 100.0 2.2 20.3
