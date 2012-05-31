KAMPALA, May 31 Uganda's headline inflation rate
slowed to 18.6 percent in May from a revised 20.0
percent in April, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on
Thursday.
Following is a breakdown of the consumer price data:
CATEGORY WEIGHT PCT VS PCT VS
APRIL 2012 MAY 2011
Food 27.2 -0.1 13.7
Beverages & Tobacco 4.7 1.6 24.9
Clothing & Footwear 4.4 -2.0 27.1
Rent, Fuel & Utilities 14.8 -1.7 27.0
Household & Personal 4.5 0.7 19.5
Transport & Communication 12.8 -0.2 20.4
Education 14.7 0.1 14.3
Health, Entertainment 16.8 1.5 18.9
All Items 100.0 -0.1 18.6
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke)