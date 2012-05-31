KAMPALA, May 31 Uganda's headline inflation rate slowed to 18.6 percent in May from a revised 20.0 percent in April, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday. Following is a breakdown of the consumer price data: CATEGORY WEIGHT PCT VS PCT VS APRIL 2012 MAY 2011 Food 27.2 -0.1 13.7 Beverages & Tobacco 4.7 1.6 24.9 Clothing & Footwear 4.4 -2.0 27.1 Rent, Fuel & Utilities 14.8 -1.7 27.0 Household & Personal 4.5 0.7 19.5 Transport & Communication 12.8 -0.2 20.4 Education 14.7 0.1 14.3 Health, Entertainment 16.8 1.5 18.9 All Items 100.0 -0.1 18.6 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Clarke)