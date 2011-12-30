* Prices of vegetables, nuts fall

KAMPALA Dec 30 Lower food prices drove Uganda's year-on-year inflation rate down to 27 percent in December, data showed on on Friday, capping a year which recorded the highest average annual inflation rate since 1992.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics said headline inflation fell two percentage points from 29 percent a month ago and the core rate of inflation - which excludes food crops, fuel, electricity and metred water -- fell to 29.2 percent from 30.6 percent.

The statistics office said the average annual inflation rate this year was 18.7 percent up from 4 percent in 2010 and the highest since 1992 when it stood at 54.5 percent.

"The main inflation driver is food prices ... food price inflation decreased to 34.7 percent for the year ending December 2011 from 40.3 percent registered in November 2011," the statistics bureau said in a statement.

It said the prices of matoke, sweet potatoes, Irish potatoes, cabbages, tomatoes, carrots, beans and ground nuts had all fallen.

Month-on-month, the headline inflation rate edged down 0.1 percent in December compared to a 0.1 percent rise in November, helped by a 3.9 percent month-on-month drop in food prices.

Double-digit inflation and a weak local currency had prompted public protests earlier this year in east Africa's third largest economy over high food and fuel prices.

But a round of increases in the central bank's key lending rate seem to have finally put a halt on rising inflation, which also fell in November after reaching an 18-year high in October.

Uganda's shilling has also recovered from an all-time low of 2,901 hit in late September, although it is still about 6.5 percent weaker than the dollar in the year to date. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Clarke)