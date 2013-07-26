* Accused of "subversive activity"
* Was arrested while filming opposition protest
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, July 25 Uganda said on Friday it would
deport a U.S. freelance journalist arrested while filming
opposition activists clashing with police in Kampala, accusing
him of working in Uganda illegally.
Authorities have recently stepped up a crackdown on
independent media at a time of growing opposition to President
Yoweri Museveni's government, which critics say has become
corrupt and authoritarian.
Taylor Krauss was arrested while filming police as they
dispersed an opposition rally.
Ofwono Opondo, head of the government's media centre, said
Krauss had entered on a tourist visa but then begun reporting
without the accreditation that all foreign journalists are
required to have.
"He's working in Uganda illegally. He purports to be a
journalist yet he has no accreditation or a work permit. A
decision has been made to deport him and it will happen as soon
as all necessary procedures are done," Opondo said.
Although authorities in Uganda have traditionally given
space to critical media, the police often call in journalists
for interrogation after reports on controversial subjects.
In May police shut two newspapers and two radio stations for
10 days after they reported on an alleged plot to assassinate
those opposed to a purported plan by Museveni to hand power to
his son.
Krauss said he had arrived in Uganda on July 15 on a tourist
visa, but denied having worked in Uganda illegally. He said he
had been scouting for a story that he planned to pitch in the
United States before returning to Uganda to seek accreditation.
"They arrested me on Tuesday for practising journalism on a
tourist visa and interrogated me for about 10 hours, and since
then I have been in detention," he said.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Kevin Liffey)