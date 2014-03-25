(Fourth tanker aircraft added to deployment)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. military is
deploying four tilt-rotor transport planes to Uganda in response
to African Union requests for airlift support in the hunt for
the elusive leader of the violent Lord's Resistance Army
extremist group, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The U.S. Defense Department has deployed the four CV-22
Osprey, which can take off and land vertically, to Uganda from
Djibouti along with tanker refueling airplanes and 150 air crew
and support personnel, said Rear Admiral John Kirby, a top
Pentagon spokesman.
"Airlift has been one of the consistent requirements and
requests of the African Union. We are in a position now to
provide that airlift for a while and we're going to do it,"
Kirby said. "This is very much in keeping with the mission goals
at large."
A 5,000-strong African Union Regional Task Force, supported
by 100 U.S. Special Operations troops, has been hunting LRA
warlord Joseph Kony and his fighters, most of whom are thought
to be hiding in jungles straddling the borders of the Central
African Republic, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Osprey will be used to help African Union troops respond
more quickly to tips on the whereabouts of Kony, whose forces
are known for their extreme violence, including chopping off
limbs as a form of punishment and abducting young girls for use
as sex slaves.
The CV-22 Osprey is a Special Operations variant of the
aircraft, which was developed for the Marine Corps. The plane
can carry about 24 troops and their gear.
The Ospreys and four refueling tankers - two C-130s and two
KC-135 - will join the 100 U.S. Special Operations troops who
have been in Uganda for a year advising and assisting AU forces
involved in the search for Kony.
Kirby said the Ospreys would remain in Uganda only a short
time before returning to their base in Djibouti but would likely
return periodically to Uganda to help with the effort against
Kony.
"I think it's safe to say that these aircraft and these
crews will probably redeploy back over time," Kirby told a
Pentagon news conference. "They probably won't be on the ground
for very long, but they'll be back."
He said the additional 150 personnel consisted of air crew
and maintenance personnel and would travel back and forth
between Djibouti and Uganda with the planes.
Djibouti is the site of Camp Lemonnier, the only U.S.
military base in Africa, which is home to some 2,500 troops who
work building military ties with countries in the region.
It has been used as a base for Special Operations forces
advising AU troops fighting Islamist extremists in neighboring
Somalia.
