BUKALEBA FOREST RESERVE, Uganda, Sept 21
Foundation) - D eep within a pine and eucalyptus forest on the
shores of Lake Victoria in southern Uganda, a parcel of land is
pitting a Norwegian timber company against more than 10,000
villagers who say its "green" project is costing their homes and
livelihood.
The land in dispute is 500 hectares within an area of about
6,500 hectares in the Bukaleba Forest Reserve, leased for 50
years in 1996 by Uganda's government to privately-owned Green
Resources, one of Africa's largest forest companies.
Green Resources, whose 2,500-strong workforce has planted
41,000 hectares of forest in Uganda, Mozambique, and Tanzania,
said it was proud of its environmental credentials, harvesting
logs used across East Africa and selling into the carbon credit
market.
Located 120 km (75 miles) from both the capital, Kampala,
and the Kenyan border, the plantation at Bukaleba is in an ideal
spot for wood production for use both in Uganda and for export.
But rather than being welcomed by the local community, the
Ugandan project stands accused of evicting villagers who have
lived on the land for generations and depriving them of
livelihoods by taking land used to grow food or graze livestock.
"When we first arrived here, life was comfortable. We were
farming and harvesting enough food, but those things are no
more," said Olga Akello, who has lived in the Bukaleba forest
for over 30 years.
"They took away our farmland and we have become beggars."
To appease villagers, President Yoweri Museveni pledged to
allocate them 500 hectares of the leased land but this "promised
land" has yet to materialise, setting communities against the
company in a complex land dispute echoed across Africa.
Green Resources Director Teddy Nyamaizi Nsamba said this was
a matter for the government to resolve as it was not within the
company's mandate to hand over this land.
The company is proud of its efforts to help the communities,
she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview at Green
Resources offices in Jinja, Uganda's second city.
Its website refers to benefits including creating jobs,
supplying medical equipment to health centres, drilling bore
holes for water, sponsoring girls through secondary education,
and running HIV/AIDS awareness activities.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
Bukaleba's villagers are among millions facing an uncertain
future across Africa where an estimated 50 million hectares of
land are leased to foreign entities and 90 percent of rural land
untitled, according to a report by U.S.-based Oakland
Institute.
Ugandan Central Forest Reserves are managed by the National
Forest Authority (NFA) and are considered protected areas, but
thousands of people were brought to live and work in the
Bukaleba area by Idi Amin's government in the 1970s.
Under complex laws, those who occupied the land for 12 years
before the 1995 Constitution came into force, or who had been
settled on the land by the government, do have "bona fide" land
rights, but many are unaware of the laws that protect them.
David Arach, East Africa programme officer at NAMATI, which
trains grassroots legal advocates to work with poor communities,
said as customary laws are mainly oral in Uganda - proof of
ownership and documentation are understandably onerous - the law
treats customary tenure as equal to other tenure systems.
If a compulsory acquisition of villagers' land occurred, a
fair market price for the land should have been negotiated based
on a willing buyer/seller model, Arach said.
"The rights of the people in Bukaleba should have been
respected," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Questions
on how the community benefits from the initiative should have
been considered in the first place."
Jessika Nait, who was born in the area in 1972, said her
family used to grow all its food on four hectares of land which
she said her father had bought. Since that land was leased to
Green Resources, she has struggled to feed her children.
She said the number of evictions has intensified since Green
Resources leased the land from the NFA.
"They brought a truckload of soldiers to chase people from
the forest, they were shooting people and they burned down
houses," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Another villager, James Maaka, who has lived in Bukaleba
for almost 30 years, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he
and his two sons were attacked as they dug their garden.
His oldest son, Muwanguzi, said he had suffered a head
injury in the attack and still has headaches.
"They grabbed father and caned us repeatedly. I was cut and
blood started gushing out," Muwanguzi said. "Since Green
Resources came here, we have had no peace."
Nsamba said Green Resources had not evicted any villagers.
"All evictions have been done by the National Forest
Authority," she said.
GLIMMER OF HOPE
Nsamba said the company had found the land in Bukaleba in a
degraded state and was working to restore the environment.
"Ninety percent of labour is coming from the communities and
that gives a livelihood to these communities that helps parents
take their children to school, to build better shelter, to plan
for their lives, because they have an income," she said.
Gilbert Gadillo, spokesman for the NFA, said the government
depends on foreign investment as it lacks resources to invest in
new plantations to expand forest reserves to meet rising demand.
He acknowledged that the NFA had carried out evictions in
Bukaleba after it conducted what he called "community
sensitisation", whereby residents are informed more about their
situation before being removed from the forest reserves.
"This is to help them make informed choices, including
voluntary evacuation. Only after that has failed is there
recourse to evictions," Gadillo said.
Meanwhile, for villagers living in the forest, the 500
hectares remains a glimmer of hope in a bureaucratic quagmire as
they lack land titles and recourse to the legal system.
Gadillo confirmed that the "matter" of the 500 hectares is
"before the cabinet of Uganda, pending guidance".
Village chairman Ongom Alfonse, who has lived in the area
for over 20 years, is still clinging to hope that the 500
hectares will be allocated to the community.
At his home, he unlocked a box containing a letter he
received from Museveni in 2011, and read out the proclamation
earmarking 500 hectares for the community.
Since then, however, nothing has happened.
"Sometimes we eat once a day here now at Bukaleba. We want
to share the forest, because we have nowhere else to go," he
said. "We are just here stranded."
