BUGALA ISLAND, Uganda, June 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- M ariam Nakakeeto listened quietly to the grievances of fellow
farmers gathered outside the grounds of a local church on Bugala
Island, by the shores of Lake Victoria.
Nakakeeto, 35, is one of more than 100 farmers who say they
were left landless in 2011 when Ugandan palm oil company Bidco
Africa cleared their fields to make way for commercial palm oil
agriculture.
"I lost 15 acres (six hectares). They just came and started
clearing the land without our permission," said Nakakeeto, a
mother of six.
"We were told the government had sold the land but we have
lived here for two decades. We can't just lose our land like
this," she added.
Farmers on Bugula Island, the second largest in Lake
Victoria, are now locked in a legal battle with Bidco, which
says it has not been involved in any land transactions.
"The Ugandan government was solely responsible for acquiring
the land for the project," a company spokesperson told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"This was with the full involvement of all stakeholders and
on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis."
The farmers' case is one of many conflicts over land in the
East Afrian country, which lacks a nationwide tenure system,
making it difficult to prove ownership.
Many people live and work on land for generations but
without official titles or documentation they cannot prove
tenure.
ADDRESSING POVERTY
The decade-old Kalangala oil palm project is a
public-private partnership set up to address high poverty levels
in the area and only a small area of land is disputed, the
government said.
Under the deal, the government purchased 8,500 hectares
(21,000 acres) of land, mostly from local landlords in the area,
as its contribution to the partnership.
The Ministry of Agriculture said local communities were
benefiting from the project, with 4,700 hectares of the
plantation currently held by smallholder contract farmers.
"Out of the 8,500 hectares acquired for the project since
2000, only about 25 hectares...was ever in dispute and it
remains a matter between tenants and the private landowner," the
ministry said in statement.
"A total of 1,700 households are involved as our growers and
they have tremendously benefited from the project," the ministry
said.
Farmer Nakakeeto used to grow a variety of crops before
2011, including coffee, avocados, bananas and cassava. Coffee
was her main source of income, earning her 2 million Ugandan
shillings ($595) every season.
Now, with no land to cultivate, she said survival is a daily
struggle.
"Without your own land, what more can you do? You find
yourself working in other people's fields where you're paid
3,000 Ugandan shillings or less, depending on how much work
you've done," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
COURT BATTLE
John Muyisa, 54, said he too lost his livelihood when 44
acres of farmland were taken in 2011.
"We had already planted crops on the land. Everything was
destroyed without warning or compensation," said Muyisa, adding
that he had lived on the land for over 30 years.
"Some of my children cannot go to school now because I
cannot afford the high university fee," he added.
In 2015, Muyisa sued Bidco and his former landlord, Sylvia
Nakato Sempa, in an attempt to retrieve his land and win
compensation for lost income during the period that his fields
were used by the company.
Although he did not hold any legal deeds to the land, Muyisa
said he is the lawful owner and longterm occupant and therefore
deserves the right to remain on the land.
Horatius Sempa, a spokesman for the landlord, said all
squatters on the land under contention had been compensated
before it was cleared to make way for the commercial palm
production of palm oil, which is primarily used for cooking,
cosmetics and producing biofuels.
"We valued the land and paid everyone who was on it but
others like Muyisa wanted to be paid more. The matter is now
before the courts, let's wait for the ruling," he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.
COMPENSATION DISPUTE
Land legislation enacted in 2010 stipulates that a person
earns squatter's rights on land if they have occupied it for 10
years or more.
If a landlord comes to reclaim the land, the squatter
occupants must be compensated at the current value of the land
before eviction.
David Kureeba from Friends of the Earth Uganda, a charity
supporting the smallholders' legal case, said affected farmers
should not only have been consulted but also offered first
priority to buy their fields before they were sold to Bidco.
"Because they're poor, the farmers' interests were not
considered," Kureeba said. "Many were given as little as 100,000
Ugandan shillings. Would anyone call that compensation?"
Kalangala District Chairman Willy Lugoloobi said most of the
disgruntled farmers seeking a return of their land sold it
willingly.
"Because they sold it cheaply at the time, they want to be
given back the land," he said. "But they signed documents
stating they had willingly sold the land. It will now be hard to
justify even in courts of law."
Lugoloobi said the project has benefited farmers and helped
boost development in the district.
"Its an economic activity that every farmer wants to be part
of, especially if they see how much others are earning from it,"
he said.
ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS
Desire Nsamba Kiggundu, 43, another farmer said that after
he lost 13 acres, he decided to purchase a plot in another area
where he is cultivating palm oil on contract.
"I did so to be able to make a living otherwise life would
be hard. But I am still hoping that I can get back my land so I
can expand the plantation," said Kiggundu.
He harvests up to two tonnes (2,000 kg) of palm oil every
season and sells it to Bidco at 400 Ugandan shillings per
kilogram.
Kiggundu said while the project is benefiting some farmers,
many still have to bear the high costs of fertilizers and
seedlings.
The lack of an alternative market to sell the palm oil poses
another challenge to farmers.
"At the moment we only sell to Bidco but the prices are so
low. We can't make good money from it," he said.
For small-hold farmers like Sam Mutawunga, making a little
extra money - over and above that made by selling raw produce to
Bidco - has proved difficult.
He now extracts oil from some of the fruit himself, allowing
him in turn to sell it to local residents to earn an extra
income. He sells a litre of his cooking oil for 4,000 Ugandan
shillings.
"There's no difference between the oil I make and that which
Bidco produces. It is clean oil and the residents like it," said
Mutawunga.
The farmers petitioning Bidco said they are determined to
get their land back - and Muyisa remains hopeful that the court
will soon rule in their favour.
"All we are asking for is to be given back our land. We are
not asking for money," he said.
($1 = 3,360.0000 Ugandan shillings)
