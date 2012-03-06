(Adds reporting credit)
KAMPALA, March 6 Uganda's central bank has
handed back to Tripoli control of a major Libyan-owned bank
which it seized last year following U.N. Security Council
sanctions targetting Muammar Gaddafi.
The central bank appointed new board members and management
to Tropical Bank Uganda, a well-known highstreet lender, last
March to comply with a Security Council resolution that imposed
a freeze on Libyan government assets.
But on Tuesday Uganda said it was returning the bank
following a further Security Council resolution in December
which lifted sanctions on the North African country.
"Bank of Uganda is glad to announce the return of Tropical
Bank (U) Ltd to its majority shareholder, the Libyan Foreign
Bank and reinstatement of the previous board and senior
management team," the central bank said in a statement
Tropical Bank is 90 percent owned by the Libyan Foreign
Bank, which in turn is controlled by the Libyan government.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was a critic of the U.N.
authorised intervention that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, but his
country complied with U.N. sanctions and froze all Libyan
government assets in the country.
Libyan investments in Uganda spanning banking, hospitality
and real estate are estimated to be worth $375 million.
