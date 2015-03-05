KAMPALA, March 5 Uganda's central bank was offering U.S. dollars for sale after the shilling weakened to a record low on Thursday, traders said.

The Bank of Uganda intervened after the local currency hit a new all-time low of 2,940/2,950 in early morning trading. The shilling's fall slowed to 2,930/2,940 after the dollar sell-off. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)