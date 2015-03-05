BRIEF-Stonegate Mortgage Corporation reports Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Stonegate Mortgage Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
KAMPALA, March 5 Uganda's central bank was offering U.S. dollars for sale after the shilling weakened to a record low on Thursday, traders said.
The Bank of Uganda intervened after the local currency hit a new all-time low of 2,940/2,950 in early morning trading. The shilling's fall slowed to 2,930/2,940 after the dollar sell-off. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)
* Stonegate Mortgage Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON, May 4 The head of the House of Representatives conservative Freedom Caucus said Republicans were confident that their healthcare overhaul would likely win passage in a vote later on Thursday.