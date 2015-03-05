(Adds trader's quotes, details)

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, March 5 Uganda's central bank sold hard currency on Thursday to support the shilling after it hit a new all-time low on strong dollar demand from commercial banks and importers, but the impact of the intervention was short-lived.

Traders said the central bank intervened after the currency fell to 2,940/2,950 in early morning trading, from Thursday's close of 2,935/2,945.

The shilling's fall slowed to 2,930/2,940 after the greenback sell-off, but shortly thereafter it had weakened again to a new low of 2,943/2,953.

"There's enormous demand within the interbank which I think is driven by pending dividend payments," said Ahmed Kalule, trader at Bank of Africa, referring to companies buying dollars to pay foreign-based investors.

Kalule also said importers, especially merchandise retailers,- were also coming into the market.

Pressure on the local currency, which is down 5.9 percent against the greenback so far this year, has resumed in recent days after trading in a largely stable range in February.

In January, sharp losses triggered five interventions by the central bank, which sold dollars to soak up excessive demand and vowed to act to stem any volatility in the market. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)