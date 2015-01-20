(Adds background on shilling's levels)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA Jan 20 Uganda's central bank intervened
in the market twice on Tuesday to prop up a shilling that hit a
lifetime low, sapped by soaring demand from commercial banks and
offshore investors concerned by the prospect of a U.S. interest
rate hike this year.
The shilling weakened to trade at 2,904/2914, near
2,910/2,920, a level it last reached on Sept 23, 2011, prompting
the central bank to sell an unspecified amount of dollars. The
shilling recovered to 2,895/2,905 where it closed for the day.
The local currency - which has lost 4.3 percent against the
dollar so far this year - had closed at 2,890/2,900 on Monday.
The central bank, which has already sold dollars on two
previous occasions in the market this month, has said that some
of the shilling's depreciation was caused by speculation and
vowed to act firmly to curb volatility.
"Strong demand is coming from players in the interbank, but
we're also seeing offshore people in the market," said Isaac
Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank.
Iga said offshore investors, unnerved by the outlook for the
shilling on the back of a globally bullish greenback, are
probably cutting positions in local assets.
Traders say they are building long dollar positions on
expectations that the dollar will remain firm against major
currencies.
The shilling's depreciation largely started in the second
half of last year, and escalated sharply at the beginning of
2015 with most traders blaming the greenback's global strength.
Some traders have also cited foreign-owned corporates
building positions as they prepare to pay 2014 dividends.
(Additional reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James
Macharia)