(Adds quotes, details) By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, Jan 22 Uganda's central bank on Thursday sold an undisclosed amount of dollars for a fifth time this month to slow the shilling's depreciation after the local currency came under pressure from heavy dollar demand. At 0800 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,895/2,905 against the dollar after pulling back from 2,900/2,910, the level that triggered Bank of Uganda (BoU)'s intervention. The shilling is now down 4.3 percent against the greenback so far this year, just shy of its lifetime's low of 2,910/2,920 reached on Sep. 23, 2011. "The market was receiving heavy demand (for dollars) from telecoms players," said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank. "I think the central bank is determined to fight off a certain level they don't want the shilling to weaken below," he said, adding that the BoU appeared uneasy with the shilling weakening below the 2,900 level to the dollar. The local currency has been under sustained pressure this month, largely fuelled by interbank demand as commercial banks build long dollar positions on fears of a likely U.S. interest rate hike. The greenback's global strength has exacerbated market jitters. BoU has said speculation was also behind some of the depreciation and vowed to tame local currency volatility. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)