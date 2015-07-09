KAMPALA, July 9 The Ugandan central bank's
Monetary Policy Committee will meet on July 13 to discuss
economic developments in the country, it said on Thursday, after
the shilling hit a new all-time low.
The Bank of Uganda said it sold dollars on Thursday to
smooth out volatility after the shilling weakened, but
reiterated the exchange rate remained market-driven.
"The BoU is not indifferent to the volatility in the foreign
exchange market and stands ready to intervene whenever it is
necessary," it said in the statement.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Edith Honan)