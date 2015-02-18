KAMPALA, Feb 18 The Ugandan shilling was little changed on Wednesday amidst subdued dollar demand from importers and was focused on the outcome of a Treasury auction for direction. At 0935 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,860/2,870, largely unchanged from Tuesday's close of 2,858/2,868. "Because of the ongoing Chinese holiday importer demand is muted and as a result the shilling is by and large stable," said Isaac Iga, chief dealer at Orient Bank. China, where markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, is one of the top sources of Uganda's merchandise imports. "On the outlook however I think the direction will depend on where yields go at the Treasury auction," Iga said. The central bank or Bank of Uganda was later on Wednesday due to release results of an auction of Treasury bills of all maturities. Market players were eager to see whether yields maintain their recent upward climb. A further surge in rates would signal a possible return of offshore buyers of Ugandan debt, buoying inflows of hard currency. The shilling is now 3.1 percent weaker against the greenback so far this year. Market players have said in the short to medium term the shilling could also benefit from last week's upgrade of Uganda's credit rating to B+ from B by Fitch, a move seen boosting investor confidence in Ugandan assets. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)